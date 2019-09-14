Detailed design being prepared for Tralee steam train restoration funding application

Detailed designs are being prepared for a funding application for the restoration of the Tralee steam train.

Kerry County Council says adjudication of the grants is expected by the end of the year.

Kerry County Council made a submission under the large-scale Immersive Heritage and Cultural Attractions grants to Fáilte Ireland.

It was for the Blennerville Windmill Heritage Experience, which incorporates the revival of the Tralee Steam Train Project.

The proposal was approved at stage one and additional information has been submitted for stage two, with the detailed design for the final submission phase currently being prepared.

The council says it’s expected adjudication of the grants will be finalised by year end.

The local authority was responding to a call from Cllr Norma Foley for a full update on the progress of the Tralee Steam Train project, saying it has the potential to be a significant attraction and amenity for Tralee.