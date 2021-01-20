Despite Level 5 restrictions, Recovery Haven cancer support house continues to offer free phone & online support

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Despite Level 5 restrictions, Recovery Haven cancer support house continues to offer free phone & online support, including counselling, exercise classes, self-management programmes & practical advice. For more information, phone 066 7192122 or message us through any of our social media platforms.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR