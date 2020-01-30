Designer watches, cars and cash seized following Criminal Assets Bureau searches in Kerry and Cork

Designer watches, cars and over a thousand euro in cash was seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau following searches in Kerry and Cork.

One search was conducted in Kerry, while CAB carried out a further three in Cork yesterday.

The target of the searches is a man in his 50s, who was previously investigated by CAB in 2011; he was convicted of money laundering following an investigation by local Gardaí the same year.

CAB officers seized a 161 registered Mercedes Benz, 182 registered Audi TT, Rolex, Omega and Mont Blanc watches along with €1,400 in cash.

A number of phones and electronic devices were also seized during yesterday’s search.