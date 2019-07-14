Designated car parks in place today in Killarney

Ahead of the big match this afternoon in Killarney, Gardaí in Killarney would like to make people aware of designated match traffic car parks around the town.
No parking will be permitted on any of the principal streets of Killarney.
Sgt. Dermot O’Connell has the details of the official car parks available, as well as the areas in which cars will not be permitted.
And Gardaí are reporting very heavy traffic all over Killarney already, as well as heavy traffic all along the main Tralee to Killarney road.
They’re advising motorists to be patient on the roads and to give themselves as much time as possible.