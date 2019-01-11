Des O’Connor, Droum, Glenbeigh.

Waking at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh tomorrow Saturday (Jan 12th) from 4pm to 7pm. Removal from his residence on Monday morning at 10.30am to St. James’ Church, Glenbeigh for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery. Family flowers only donations if desired to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland.
Latest News
Kerry local election candidate receives homophobic abuse online
A local election candidate in Kerry has revealed that he has been subjected to online homophobic abuse since declaring his intention to run.Ben Slimm...
Kerry homeowners could be facing higher rates of Local Property Tax
Kerry homeowners could be facing higher rates of Local Property Tax.Currently, Local Property Tax is assessed at 0.18pc of a property's 2013 market value,...
Kerry TD urging families to be aware which strain of meningitis their children are...
A Kerry TD is urging families to know which strain of meningitis their children are protected against.Fianna Fáil's spokesperson on Primary Care John Brassil...
Over 40 candidates so far in the running for Local Election in Kerry
Over 40 candidates have been selected or declared their intention to run in the local election in Kerry so far.Candidates will be vying for...
Latest Sports
Clonakilty Coursing Preview
The Big Fella Thanks Cup is the main coursing event of the weekend.It begins tomorrow in Clonakilty.James O’Connor previews
Kerry Involvement On Opening Night Of National Basketball Cup Semi-Finals
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors may be the sole Kerry team involved in a National Cup semi-final this weekend but that’s not the only Kingdom participation...
Kerry Community Games Year Begins This Weekend
The first events of the year in Kerry Community Games will take place this weekend.The focus is on badminton and basketball.Nelius Collins previews...