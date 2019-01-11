Des O’Connor, Droum, Glenbeigh.

Waking at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh tomorrow Saturday (Jan 12th) from 4pm to 7pm.  Removal from his residence on Monday morning at 10.30am to St. James’ Church, Glenbeigh for requiem mass at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery.  Family flowers only donations if desired to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

