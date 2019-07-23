Derrynane in top 10 free heritage attractions in Ireland

Derrynane Parklands is one of the top 10 free heritage attractions in the country.

That’s according to figures released by the Office of Public Works, which details the number of visitors to heritage sites across the country.

The statistics released by the Office of Public Works rank the top 10 in both paid admission and free admission parkland and estate heritage sites.

Derrynane House and Parklands places 10th in the free admission category, with almost 170,000 visitors throughout 2018.

There are also visitor numbers for all other OPW heritage sites, with 7 others spread across the Kingdom.

Ross Castle was the best Kerry performer with over 103,000 visitors in 2018.

The Blasket Visitor Centre had over 53,000 visitors, while Gallarus Castle has just under 50,000.

Almost 17,000 people made the trip to Skellig Michael with Ardfert Cathedral attracting over 11,000.

Blasket Island had over 10,000 visitors while Listowel Castle attracted just over 9,000 visitors during 2018.