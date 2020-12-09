Derrynane National Historic Park named among world’s top ten Green Flag sites

By
radiokerrynews
-

Derrynane National Historic Park has been named among the world’s top ten Green Flag sites.

Over 50,000 votes were cast by members of the public in the global People’s Choice Awards, and the Kerry park is the only Irish one to make the list.

The Derrynane park is managed by the Office of Public Works; Minister Patrick O’Donovan says he is delighted it’s been chosen, adding it’s a testament to all who work to maintain and present our parks to the highest standards.

It joins other world-renowned sites in the Netherlands, Australia, Sweden and Spain on this prestigious list.

The top voted-for parks from ten countries are: (in alphabetical order) 

Site NameManaging OrganisationCountry
Abraham Ledeboerpark, EnschedeGemeente Enschede Afdeling StadsdeelbeerNetherlands
Al Bahya Garden, Abu DhabiAbu Dhabi City MunicipalityUnited Arab Emirates
Campus de la Universidad de Navarra , PamplonaUniversity of NavarraSpain
Derrynane Historic Park, KerryOffice of Public WorksIreland
Incilipinar Park, DenizliDenizli Metropolitan MunicipalityTurkey
Jonsereds trädgårdar , Partille, GothenburgPartille KommunSweden
Park Vordenstein, Shoten, AntwerpANB (Agentschap voor Natuur en Bos)Belgium
Roma Street Parklands, BrisbaneCity ParklandsAustralia
Stadtpark – Botanischer Garten,  GüterslohFachbereich Grünflächen Stadt GüterslohGermany
Te Mata Park, Hawke’s BayTe Mata Park TrustNew Zealand

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR