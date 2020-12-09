Derrynane National Historic Park named among world’s top ten Green Flag sites

Derrynane National Historic Park has been named among the world’s top ten Green Flag sites.
Over 50,000 votes were cast by members of the public in the global People’s Choice Awards, and the Kerry park is the only Irish one to make the list.
The Derrynane park is managed by the Office of Public Works; Minister Patrick O’Donovan says he is delighted it’s been chosen, adding it’s a testament to all who work to maintain and present our parks to the highest standards.
It joins other world-renowned sites in the Netherlands, Australia, Sweden and Spain on this prestigious list.
The top voted-for parks from ten countries are: (in alphabetical order)
|Site Name
|Managing Organisation
|Country
|Abraham Ledeboerpark, Enschede
|Gemeente Enschede Afdeling Stadsdeelbeer
|Netherlands
|Al Bahya Garden, Abu Dhabi
|Abu Dhabi City Municipality
|United Arab Emirates
|Campus de la Universidad de Navarra , Pamplona
|University of Navarra
|Spain
|Derrynane Historic Park, Kerry
|Office of Public Works
|Ireland
|Incilipinar Park, Denizli
|Denizli Metropolitan Municipality
|Turkey
|Jonsereds trädgårdar , Partille, Gothenburg
|Partille Kommun
|Sweden
|Park Vordenstein, Shoten, Antwerp
|ANB (Agentschap voor Natuur en Bos)
|Belgium
|Roma Street Parklands, Brisbane
|City Parklands
|Australia
|Stadtpark – Botanischer Garten, Gütersloh
|Fachbereich Grünflächen Stadt Gütersloh
|Germany
|Te Mata Park, Hawke’s Bay
|Te Mata Park Trust
|New Zealand