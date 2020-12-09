Derrynane National Historic Park named among world’s top ten Green Flag sites

Derrynane National Historic Park has been named among the world’s top ten Green Flag sites.

Over 50,000 votes were cast by members of the public in the global People’s Choice Awards, and the Kerry park is the only Irish one to make the list.

The Derrynane park is managed by the Office of Public Works; Minister Patrick O’Donovan says he is delighted it’s been chosen, adding it’s a testament to all who work to maintain and present our parks to the highest standards.

It joins other world-renowned sites in the Netherlands, Australia, Sweden and Spain on this prestigious list.

The top voted-for parks from ten countries are: (in alphabetical order)