Derrynane Inshore Rescues urges the public to heed water safety signs at the beach

Derrynane Inshore Rescue are asking people to obey all warning signs at beaches and swim near lifeguards.

The warning follows the rescue of five people in two separate incidents off the Kerry coast yesterday.

Two people were rescued after they fell overboard near Fenit island.

In Derrynane, a man and two children were airlifted to hospital after they got into difficulty in a rip tide at Danger Beach.

Speaking on Kerry Today, Dave O’Mahony of Derrynane Inshore Rescue says people should swim on a lifeguarded beach.