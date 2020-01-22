Derrynane House is the most-visited OPW site in Kerry.

According to the Office of Public Works, over 450,000 visits were made to national monuments and heritage properties which the office monitors in the county in 2018.

The OPW counted visitor numbers to eight of its most popular sites in the county.

Derrynane House and Parklands received over 194,000 visits in 2018, with just over half that number visiting Ross Castle.

There were approximately 50,000 visits to both the Blasket Visitor Centre and Gallarus Oratory.

Skellig Michael, the location for two recent Star Wars films, had 16,790 visitors in 2018.

The remaining three locations – Ardfert Cathedral, Blasket Island and Listowel Castle, had around 10,000 visits each.

The OPW says Muckross House and Gardens and Killarney National Park are managed by Department of Culture Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

Full list of Kerry OPW sites where visitor numbers were counted in 2018:

Ardfert Cathedral – 11,289

Blasket Visitor Centre – 53,115

Blasket Island – 10,816

Derrynane House & Parklands – 194,794

Gallarus Oratory & Castle – 49,852

Listowel Castle – 9,058

Ross Castle – 103,734

Skellig Michael – 16,792