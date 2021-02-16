Derrynane House is the most-visited OPW site in Kerry

Derrynane House is still the most-visited OPW site in Kerry.

According to the Office of Public Works, over 518,000 visits were made to national monuments and heritage properties which the office monitors in the county in 2019.

The OPW counted visitor numbers to seven of its most popular sites in the county.

Derrynane House and Parklands received over 226,000 visits in 2019, with under half that number visiting Ross Castle.

There were approximately 50,000 visits to the Blasket Visitor Centre, with 100,000 to Gallarus Oratory.

Skellig Michael, the location for two recent Star Wars films, had 15,616 visitors in 2019.

Ardfert Cathedral and Listowel Castle had around 11,500 visits each.

The OPW says Muckross House and Gardens and Killarney National Park are managed by Department of Culture Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

Full list of Kerry OPW sites where visitor numbers were counted in 2019:

Ardfert Cathedral – 11,815

Blasket Visitor Centre – 50,331

Derrynane House and Parklands – 226,664

Gallarus Castle – 101,499

Listowel – 11,498

Ross Castle – 101,212

Skellig Michael – 15,616