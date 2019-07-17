Derrynane Historic Park to receive Green Flag today

Derrynane Historic Park is one of nine OPW sites that will receive Green Flags today.

Located in Caherdaniel, Derrynane House is the ancestral home of the Liberator, Daniel O’Connell.

It was transferred to the State in 1964 and most of the old demesne is now included in Derrynane National Historic Park, an area of approximately 120 hectares managed by the OPW.

Administered by An Taisce, the Green Flag Awards recognise and encourage good quality parks and green spaces.

Childers Town Park and Woodlands in Listowel is also retaining its status and will receive its 2019 Green Flag today.