Derry (Jeremiah) O’Leary of Flesk Bridge House, Muckross Road, Killarney and late of Inch, Kilcummin, Killarney

Special Requests:In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place for Derry (Jeremiah) O’Leary. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date to celebrate Derry’s life. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care. “You’ll Never Walk Alone”

