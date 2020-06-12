Derry Dowling, Knockanish East, The Spa, Tralee and Glasnevin, Dublin.

Devoted husband of Rita, loving father of Annmarie and Kayrena and dear brother of Birdie, Mary, Angela and the late Tom, John & Billy. Sadly missed by his family, his adored grandchildren Caoimhe, Darragh, Sinead, Conor, Cathal and Aodhán, nephews, nieces, brother in law Jim, Sisters in law Ina and Ally, sons in law Ciarán Rogers and Gerard O’Dowd, relatives & friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Derry with a Memorial Mass being celebrated at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation or c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****