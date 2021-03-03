Dermot Ryle of Rock Street, Tralee

A private family funeral will take place for Dermot Ryle with Requiem Mass being celebrated at 10.30am on Saturday in St Brendan’s Church, Tralee followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery Tralee

Enquiries to The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee

Beloved husband of Peggy (Keane), adored father of John, Siobhán and Joseph and dear brother of Kay. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, sisters-in-law Tess and Eileen, brother-in-law John Paul, relatives, neighbours and many friends

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****