Dermot Moynihan, Tullig Cottage, Spa, Killarney

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Sunday from 6.30pm to 8.30pm Removal at 8.30pm on Sunday to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Monday at 10.30am.. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Hawthorn Ward, St. Columbanus Home, Killarney. House Strictly Private please.