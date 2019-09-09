reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday from 7.15 to 9pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired to Palliative Care.
Latest News
Gardaí seek public’s help following spate of burglaries in the county
Gardaí are seeking the public's help following a spate of burglaries in the county in the past week.Among the items taken, was a substantial...
14-year-old from mid Kerry competes in world’s most famous sheepdog trials
A 14-year-old from mid Kerry is competing in the world's most famous sheepdog trials, One Man and his Dog.Last night on TV, the BBC...
Bus Eireann responds to criticism over Kerry passengers stranded at CUH
Bus Eireann has defended accusations that Kerry passengers are regularly being left stranded at the bus stop at Cork University Hospital.A number of passengers...
Enda Joyce, Pinewood Estate, Killarney and late of Galway.
reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Cathedral on Wednesday morning...
Dermot ‘Brady’ Moynihan, Ballinamanagh, Kilcummin, Killarney
Latest Sports
Lancaster House Wins Day 2 Feature At Listowel
The Aidan O’Brien trained Lancaster House was the impressive winner of the feature race on Day 2 at Listowel, the listed Edmund and Josie...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYIreland will take a fully-fit squad to Japan for the World Cup.Keith Earls has been cleared to travel despite picking up a...
Kerry Golf News & Results
KenmareThe 42nd Annual 3 Brothers Competition, Sponsored by lee Strand Dairies. Kerry unless stated otherwise. 1ST Hehir Bros (Clare)2ND MacGearailt Bros 3RD Slevin Bros...