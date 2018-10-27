Dermot (Big D) Flynn, Kilquane, Cordal, Castleisland

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to Cordal Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilnanima Cemetery, Cordal. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.