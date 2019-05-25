Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening (May 26th) from 4pm – 6pm, followed by removal at 6pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning (May 27th), at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground, Kockeenduve, Killarney.
Derek Coakelin, Ballyspillane, Killarney & Blackrock, Dublin.
Evening Sports Update
Phoenix Of Spain was a surprise winner of the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas, defeating Too Darn Hot for Charlie Hills and Jamie Spencer.The Classic...
Michael Griffin, Moulagh, Fossa, killarney
Reposing at O' Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday from 6:30pm to 8:00pm. Removal at 8:00pm to Prince of Peace Church, Fossa....
Jackie Healy-Rae elected for Castleisland Electoral Area
Jackie Healy-Rae is the second candidate elected after securing a seat in the Castleisland electoral area.The Independent candidate received 2621 first preference votes, passing...
Kerry Win At Westmeath In Joe McDonagh Cup
Shane Conway scored 13 points as Kerry won at Westmeath in the Joe McDonagh Cup.A dramatic contest was only decided in added on time...
Kerry U17s Fight Back To Claim SSE Airtricity League Draw
Kerry came from 2-0 down at half-time to draw at Waterford in the SSE Airtricity U17 League.2 late goals gave the Kingdom a share...