Deputy Norma Foley honoured to become the first female Senior Minister for Kerry

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says it’s an honour and privilege to become the first female Senior Minister for Kerry.

Deputy Foley was appointed the Minister for Education yesterday evening.

She has become the seventh Kerry TD to sit at the Cabinet table, following in the footsteps of Austin Stack, John Marcus O’Sullivan, Fionán Lynch, Dick Spring, John O’Donoghue and Jimmy Deenihan.

She says she is looking forward to getting on with the work of the new Government and meeting the challenges facing the sector with an enthusiastic and proactive approach.

Presentation Secondary School Tralee, where Deputy Foley is a teacher, extended their congratulations to her on her new role; Tralee Chamber Alliance President Kevin McCarthy, says the appointment is a momentus boost for the people of Tralee.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Attorney General Paul Gallagher is also from Tralee.