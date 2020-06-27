Deputy Norma Foley appointed Minister for Education

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has been appointed the Minister for Education.

She has become the seventh Kerry TD to sit at the Cabinet table, following in the footsteps of Austin Stack, John Marcus O’Sullivan, Fionán Lynch, Dick Spring, John O’Donoghue and Jimmy Deenihan.

Norma Foley is the first Kerry woman to sit at Cabinet, along with being the county’s second ever Minister for Education, after John Marcus O’Sullivan.

She was a member of Kerry County Council from 2004 to this year when she was elected to the Dáil and is a former Mayor of Tralee and Mayor of Kerry.