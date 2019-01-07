Deputy Brendan Griffin says tourism concerns part of Government’s no deal Brexit plan

There are concerns around the number of British tourists who will visit Ireland as a result of Brexit.

Kerry TD and Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin says this is one of a number of issues concerning the Government who are preparing a no deal Brexit plan.

He says 45 issues and pieces of legislation have been identified by department officials that need to go through the Oireachtas.

Deputy Griffin says the Government are working to limit the damage, but he says it is difficult to know what Brexit will look like.

He says a fall in consumer sentiment has already been evident in the tourism sector here.