In-depth look at Radio Kerry Election 2020 voter poll

Health, crime, and rural isolation are the most important issues for voters in Kerry in this general election according to Radio Kerry’s online poll.

The 422 who took part in the survey listed health as the issue they’re most concerned with, followed by crime, and rural isolation.

In 4th place was the issue of pensions, while housing was in 5th position.

Participants were presented with 21 issues and were asked to rate each topic as to whether they were very concerned about it, somewhat concerned, not concerned, or neutral.

1st: 75% of those who took part (317) said they were very concerned about health.

2nd: 56% (238) cited crime

3rd: 54.5% (230) said they were very concerned about rural isolation.

4th: The pensions issue was very concerning for almost 53% (223)

5th: Almost 51% (215) cited housing as an issue they were very concerned about.

6th: Homelessness – 193 participants said they were very concerned about this.

7th: Carers’ rights – 188

8th: Disability issues – 183)

9th: Roads – 177

10th: USC – Universal Social Charge – 171.

11th: Education listed as issue that 161 participants were very concerned about.

12th: Childcare – 155 participants listed this as an issue they are very concerned about.

13th: Public Transport – 152 participants listed this as an issue they are very concerned about.

14th: Climate Change – 147 listed this as an issue they are very concerned about.

15th: Broadband – 132 listed this an issue they are very concerned about.

16th: Farming – 126 listed this an issue they are very concerned about.

17th: Unemployment – 115 listed this an issue they are very concerned about.

18th: Shannon LNG – 114 listed this an issue they are very concerned about.

19th: Brexit – 86 listed this an issue they are very concerned about.

20th: Hospitality VAT rate- 84 listed this an issue they are very concerned about.

21st: Fishing – 57 listed this an issue they are very concerned about.

The poll was conducted between January 29th and February 3rd on the Radio Kerry website.

