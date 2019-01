Details reported to the Department of Social Protection reveal that staff who work at social welfare offices are being threatened at work and stalked online.

391 incidents were reported by staff in 2017 which is an increase of nearly 150 per cent on the previous year.

The Irish Daily Star reports that in one case a staff member was bitten by a dog.





In Kerry in 2016, a man smashed safety glass at the hatch and threatened to kill the branch officer.