Department says prefabs a temporary measure for Kerry schools while building project applications are pending

Prefabs are a temporary measure provided to Kerry schools while building project applications are pending.

That’s according to the Department of Education, which has responded to the cost of renting prefabricated units for schools in Kerry.

In response to a Radio Kerry query, the department said a number of primary and post-primary schools were sanctioned prefabs as an interim measure at the time, pending the delivery of a building project.

At the end of 2018, there were nine primary schools and one secondary school in Kerry renting prefabs.

They added the rental of these prefabs will cease once the building projects are complete.