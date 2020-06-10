Department says it made an honest mistake in relaying information about Cahersiveen resident

The Department of Justice says it made an honest mistake in relaying information about a direct provision centre resident who was put into self-isolation in Cahersiveen.

A spokesperson says it’s been established, following further investigation, that management in the Skellig Accommodation Centre in Cahersiveen sent information about a resident on the 24th March to the department.

This confirmed a resident had been put into self-isolation.

The Department of Justice says a form was received on the 24th March from the centre’s management.

The form stated that one resident – who subsequently tested negative for COVID-19 – was self-isolating.

The department adds there was no indication given that this resident was unwell prior to travelling to Cahersiveen.

Ministers Charlie Flanagan and David Stanton were unaware of this form’s existence, when questioned by Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley on May 26th.

The department says, while unfortunate, this was an honest mistake and there was no attempt to mislead the deputy or conceal facts.

Deputy Foley has received an apology since.

Minster Charlie Flanagan says the department was under pressure at the time.