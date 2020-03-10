Department says fencing Killarney National Park not viable for deer management

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht says fencing Killarney National Park is not a viable solution for deer management.

Last November, members of the Killarney Municipal District decided to write to the Department to highlight concerns locally about the management of deer.

A deputation of residents from Ballydowney and Fossa addressed the MD meeting in November, and outlined how lives had been lost as a result of deer on the road.

The deputation raised the issue of fencing a specific area of the National Park in Ballydowney and Fossa, in a bid to save lives and prevent deer jumping out onto the road.

Councillors backed the suggestion and wrote to the relevant body.

Correspondence from the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht states there are no plans to fence the National Park, adding fencing is not a viable solution and would not achieve the desired results.

It added it was a matter for Road Safety Authority and Kerry County Council, stating improving sight lines for motorists as well as improved, larger signage is likely to be most effective measure.

All Killarney MD councillors hit out at this response stating it was insulting; they outlined that deer posed a danger and said they were seeking management from the Department.

The councillors also outlined that they did not ask for the whole National Park to be fenced, adding they only requested for a couple of hundred metres to be fenced.

Following November’s deputation, Kerry County Council has erected signs warning of deer in the area.