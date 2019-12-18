Department says CIT funding will help deliver on ambitions of proposed MTU

The Department of Education says funding given to CIT will help deliver on the ambitions of the proposed MTU.

The department has announced an investment of €18.7 million in the Cork Institute of Technology, to go towards building upgrades and refurbishment of its campus.

CIT and the Institute of Technology Tralee will know early next year if their joint bid to form the Munster Technological University is successful.

The department says the investment in CIT, along with a planned STEM building for IT Tralee, will greatly strengthen the capacity of both institutions to deliver on the ambitions of a future university.