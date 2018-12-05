Department does not respond positively to call from Kerry councillors to increase SUSI grant

The Department of Education and Skills has not responded positively to a call from Kerry councillors to increase the SUSI grant.

Members of the South and West Municipal District had called on the Minister for Education and Skills to increase the student grant, following claims many families were struggling to pay for third level education.

In its reply to Kerry County Council, the department said it spends €380 million on student grant and related activities, which benefits over 78,000 students.





However, on the call to increase the SUSI grant, the department only noted the council’s correspondence and gave no commitment to increase the student grant.