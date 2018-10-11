Department looking into issue around payment of Illness Benefit

It’s believed the Department of Social Protection are working to resolve an issue with the payment of Illness Benefit today.

The office of Minister of State, Brendan Griffin received a number of calls this morning from Kerry people who only received half of their Illness Benefit.

They say the Department of Social Protection told them there was an IT issue that’s now been fixed, but some people have only received half of their payment.





The Department is working to resolve the matter and to get the remainder of money paid as quickly as possible.