Department of Justive gives reassurance on Caherciveen Centre

The Department of Justice and Equality says a stringent response to COVID-19 is in place across all its accomodation centres and it is closely following the advice of the HSE and NPHET.

The Private Secretary in the Department was replying to concerns expressed by Cllr Michael Cahill in relation to a direct provision centre in Caherciveen.

The Department says that ther are special isolation facilities in place for any resident of a direct provision centre who develops COVID-19. During this time, centre managers have been advised to increase the standard and frequency of cleaning, and rooms where a person who tested postive are being deep cleaned.

Other measures which have been put in place in the Caherciveen centre included staggered meal times, limited access to laundry areas at one time, santizing areas and the provision of personal protection equipment.

The statement says if a person is suspected of having COVID-19, or is confirmed, and where advised by the HSE they are moved to a dedicated off site self isolation facility.

It adds that the absolute priority is to ensure the health and welfare of residents, centre staff and the wide community.