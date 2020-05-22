Department of Justice confirms Skellig Star Hotel won’t be inspected

The Department of Justice has confirmed that the Skellig Star Hotel and other direct provision centres that have had COVID-19 outbreaks won’t be inspected.

This was revealed by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan in response to a parliamentary question from Sinn Féin spokeswoman for health, Louise O’Reilly.

Earlier this week, Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley called on the HSE to carry out an urgent inspection at the Cahersiveen centre.

Local Cllr Norma Moriarty says the decision not to inspect it beggar’s belief.

The people of Cahersiveen, along with the residents of the Skellig Star Hotel, and politicians have called for the centre to be shut down.

On Wednesday, the Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan apologised to the people of Cahersiveen, but said the centre wouldn’t be closing.

He said as a result of the health and safety restrictions, it’s not appropriate for inspections to be carried out at this time, adding that all of centres are currently closed to any visitors.

He said as soon as the HSE advises it’s appropriate to start inspections again, relevant officials in the immigration service will resume this.

Waterville Fianna Fáil Cllr Norma Moriarty feels the decision not to inspect the Skellig Star Hotel in Cahersiveen beggar’s belief.

She says these emergency venues hastily assigned for direct provision are fine for asylum seekers and staff, but can’t be inspected because of COVID-19.