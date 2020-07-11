Department investigating COVID-19 cluster arising from group which travelled to Killarney

The Department of Public Health is investigating a cluster of cases of COVID-19 arising out of a group of people who travelled to Killarney on holidays last week and into last weekend.

At least one Kerry person has tested positive for COVID from the suspected cluster.

The group of people aged in their thirties are thought to have travelled mainly, but not exclusively, from Dublin, stayed in rented accommodation in Killarney and socialised by way of house parties.

The letter issued to GPs in the HSE South Region says the group did not attend any other congregated settings such as pubs.

The majority of the group travelled to and from Killarney in cars; one mode of public transport taken by one of the group elsewhere in the country is being followed up.

At least one Kerry person who was at one of the parties has tested positive.

Several other young people from Kerry have requested or are awaiting test results and are self-isolating.

The Department says close contacts are being followed up and advised and are being referred for testing.

Several departments of public health in other HSE regions are involved.

The letter advises GPs that enhanced vigilance when it comes to young people partying and COVID-19 risk is needed.

It urges doctors to develop a keen suspicion for COVID-19 symptoms among this age cohort, based on the reopening of the economy and on this cluster in particular.