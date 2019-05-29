Department gives permission for exploratory oil and gas well off Kerry coast

The Department of Climate Action has given permission for an exploratory oil and gas well off the Kerry coast.

CNOOC Petroleum Europe – a subsidiary of the Chinese National Offshore Oil Company – and ExxonMobil have been given consent to drill the exploratory well in the Porcupine Basin.

The Minister of State with responsibility for Natural Resources, Seán Canney gave consent to the placing of a temporary well head and associated infrastructure on the seabed in the Porcupine Basin off the Kerry coast.

Those opposed to the development have three months to seek a judicial review.

Supporters of the project claim hundreds of jobs would be created in Kerry if the exploration proves successful.

However, environmental groups argue that it would be extremely harmful to the environment and would not generate jobs in Kerry as Irish people don’t have the skillsets for oil drilling.