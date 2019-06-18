Department of Foreign Affairs offering assistance to family of Kerry man who died in Portugal

The Department of Foreign Affairs is offering assistance to the family of a Kerry man who died in Portugal.

Thomas Griffin, a Killarney native who lived in Maynooth, was kitesurfing on holiday in the Portuguese resort of Almada last week, when he became ill and fell into the water.

According to the Irish Daily Star, lifeguards were unable to resuscitate Mr Griffin after bringing him to shore.

The father of three was an engineering manger in tech company Intel, which is based in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has told Radio Kerry its offering assistance to Mr Griffin’s family.