Department of Education advises North Kerry school to reopen

The Department of Education has advised a North Kerry school, which had closed over COVID-19 concerns, to reopen.

Principal of Tarbert Comprehensive, Richard Prendiville, issued a letter to parents yesterday stating the school was closing immediately in an effort to protect students, staff and the community.

From this morning, teaching was to take place online and the staff and students weren’t due to physically return to the school until November 2nd.

However, the Department of Education has intervened and instructed the school to reopen tomorrow morning.

Tarbert Comprehensive principal Richard Prendiville issued a second letter to parents this evening advising them that the school was to reopen.

The letter, which has been seen by Radio Kerry news, states that the Department of Education has over-ruled Mr Prendiville’s decision and has instructed him to reopen in the morning; the Department says students with the virus should remain off school.

The principal says the decision to close the school was not taken lightly.

It came after seven cases of COVID-19 were confirmed within the school community; in his letter he also cites the number of close contacts of these confirmed cases.

Mr Prendiville says the decision was taken in the best interests of the entire Tarbert Comprehensive School community.

In his initial letter, he claims there was a failure by some to inform the school that members of their families had tested positive for COVID-19, however, they had informed others.

Richard Prendiville says he will continue to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of the school community.