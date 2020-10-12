Department due to renew agreement with Killarney tourist attraction next year

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht is due to renew its agreement with a Killarney tourist attraction next year.

This is according to documentation sent to the trustees of Muckross House and Gardens in Killarney, following a period of closure due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In June, following a meeting between senior officials and a number of Muckross House trustees, the future of Muckross Traditional Farms was affirmed.

According to information released through the FOI Act to Kerryman journalist Sinead Kelleher, the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht wrote to the trustees in September, offering financial assistance of €160,000.

This includes not recouping utility costs for the next two years – which are €50,000 annually – along with €60,000 for capital works in Muckross House.

The department says there are no additional conditions to this funding, however, it did note the agreement with the trustees is due for renewal next year.

It says it may seek to adjust the agreement to provide greater oversight of the financial standing and governance procedures within the organisation, adding this is to avoid a situation similar to what arose earlier this year.

The department notes it has a positive and long-standing relationship with the trustees of Muckross House.