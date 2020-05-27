Department denied contract to accommodate asylum seekers in Cahersiveen, despite agreement in principle three months previously

The Department of Justice said in January it had no contract to accommodate asylum seekers in Cahersiveen, despite having reached an agreement in principle with the property owner three months previously.

The former Skellig Star Hotel opened as a centre for asylum seekers in March, as part of the department’s emergency response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cahersiveen community and public representatives were informed of the move only days in advance of the move on March 18th.

Following a Freedom of Information Act request, the Department of Justice revealed that an inspection took place on the 18th September, 2019, during which the official met both the then-owner and prospective owner, Paul Collins of Remcoll Ltd.

At this point, the lease to the hotel was owned by the Skellig Star Experience company – at this time, Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae was still a shareholder in the company; however, he later sold his shares.

Agreement in principle was reached on the 11th October for a direct provision centre with a capacity for 160 residents in the Skellig Star Hotel.

The Kerryman newspaper contacted the department on the 14th January and asked when is a rumoured direct provision centre due to open, how many will be accommodated and are there plans for public consultation in the community.

In response, the department merely said there is no contract in place.

The contract between the department and Townbe ULC was drafted on March 13th, five days in advance of the residents’ arrival.