Department Criticises KCC for Greenway Submission – June 16th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Radio Kerry journalist Eamonn Hickson submitted a Freedom of Information request to the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport regarding its dealings with Kerry County Council over the planned South Kerry Greenway. He discusses with Jerry the details of the documents released to him. One department official said in relation to costs “this is getting more ridiculous […] I’m rapidly losing faith in KCC’s ability to construct this at any sort of a reasonable price.”

