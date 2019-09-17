Department confirms examination of Kerry school’s accounts

The Department of Education and Skills says a report has been undertaken into the accounts of a primary school in Kerry.

At the department’s request, the Financial Support Services Unit – which helps schools comply with the law in terms of transparency, accountability and financial responsibility – has undertaken an examination of Kilcummin National School’s accounts.

The department is currently considering a report on the matter into the school which is under the patronage of the Catholic Bishop of Kerry.

Kilcummin National School has made no comment and all questions were referred to the Diocese of Kerry.

The Diocese of Kerry expects that a board of management will be appointed to Kilcummin National School by the end of the year.

Radio Kerry News understands that the school has been without a board for three years.

The diocese says the aim is to have an active board of management in place in relation to all primary schools under its patronage.

It says the practice of the appointment of a single manager to a school has been used occasionally in times of transition from one board of management to another.

It says this is the case in relation to Kilcummin National School.

There’s no obligation for schools to have boards of management and managers are appointed when there’s no board.

The Department of Education says managers appointed by the school patron are in place to manage the school.

However, according to the diocese, the Minister for Education appointed a single manager to the school in 2016 while a co-manager was appointed in May this year.

The diocese envisages that a new board of management will be appointed to Kilcummin National School by December 1st along with all other schools.

Separately, Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says he asked the Minister for Education in the Dáil last November, if a full financial audit would be carried out on the school.

Minister Joe McHugh said at the time, that the department had received correspondence outlining a number of alleged concerns and that a number of departmental inspections were conducted.