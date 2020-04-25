Department arrears will be backdated to when a person became unemployed

The Department of Social Protection says all COVID-19 payment arrears will be backdated to when a person became unemployed.

It was responding to Kerry Fine Gael TD and Minster of State at the Department of Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin, who had queried the rollout of COVID-19 payments.

During the month of March, the department received and processed jobseeker claims equivalent in number to a three-year claim-load.

It says it’ll take time to review all of the applications and assess for back payments.

Arrears will be backdated to the date the person has become fully unemployed, provided it’s on or after March 6th.