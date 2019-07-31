Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will not provide funding for Cromane pier

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has confirmed it will not provide funding to construct a pier in Cromane.

There has been a long-running campaign for a pier in the area.

In correspondence with Kerry County Council, the Department stated while mussle seed fishing in Castlemaine Harbour is regulated by the Department, the remit does not extend to possible future capital infrastructure works at Cromane.

It added that proposals for a future pier development project is a matter for Kerry County Council.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill had sought a meeting with the Department to discuss the potential of a pier stating that Cromane Pier is the main priority and focus of the Socio Economic Plan.

He says he is shocked by the response, adding it isn’t good enough and that a pier is needed.