Denise Sheehan née Sexton, Brosna Village, Brosna and formerly of Kildimo, Co. Limerick.

A private funeral mass will take place for immediate family members only. Mass will be live streamed on Thursday morning and the link will be available on the Brosna Parish facebook page from 10am onwards. A memorial mass to celebrate Denise’s life will be held at a later date.

***** Please use the condolences box below.Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments.You do not have to fill the email and website box*****