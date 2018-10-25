Denise O’Halloran née Sweeney, Marian Park, Ballyheigue & late of Annacarty, Co. Tipperary.

Reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue from 6pm to 8pm this Friday (Oct 26th). Removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s New Cemetery, Ballyheigue.
Latest News
Aidan O’Mahony Questions How “Second Tier” Teams Will Be Determined
Former Kerry defender Aidan O’Mahony says it would be difficult to decide what counties might be placed in a second tier if the All-Ireland...
Lixnaw Manager To Assess Some Injury Concerns
Lixnaw manager Fergus Fitzmaurice says he needs to assess some of his players who are nursing a few muscle injuries before determining their fitness...
Junior Griffin – October 24th, 2018
Joe McGill's guest this week is Listowel native Junior Griffin who recently retired as chairman of Kerry Badminton Association after 43 years
Thursday Evening Sports Update
RUGBYKeith Earls says he's looking forward to the future after signing a new contract to stay with Munster and Ireland.The versatile back...
That’s Jazz – October 24th, 2018
This week's That's Jazz includes the singing of Chet Baker and Paula Santoro, Glenn Miller's AEF band and Earl Hines's Grand Terrace band, also...
