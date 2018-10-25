Denise O’Halloran née Sweeney, Marian Park, Ballyheigue & late of Annacarty, Co. Tipperary.

Reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue from 6pm to 8pm this Friday (Oct 26th). Removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s New Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

