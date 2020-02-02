Denis Walsh, Strand View, Strand Street, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 4 to 6pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, UHK, c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR