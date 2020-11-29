Gortamullen Kenmare Co.Kerry

A private family funeral will take place for Denis in Holy Cross Church on Tuesday (December 1st) at 1PM which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery Kenmare.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The South Kerry palliative Care Team.

Enquiries to Finnegan Funeral Directors Kenmare.

The death has occurred of Denis Sullivan Morgan Gortamullen, Kenmare, Co. Kerry. 29th November 2020. Peacefully, at his home, following an illness borne with courage and dignity and surrounded by his beloved family. Predeceased by his brothers Gerald and John and his sister Peggy. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his wife Susan, his children Dennis, Maura, John, Fr. Kevin, Karen and Jennifer, sons- in- law Peter, Glenn and Eugene, daughter- in- law Dawn, his adored grandchildren Aidan, Brian, Ciara, Claire, Denis, Ellen, Mark, Susan, Eoghan, Elizabeth and Cian, his great grandson Matthew, his sister Sheila, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May he Rest In Peace.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****