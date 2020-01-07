Denis O’Sullivan, Marian Park, Ballyheigue and formerly of Tiershanahan, Ballyheigue

Reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue tomorrow Wednesday (Jan 8th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s New Cemetery, Ballyheigue. Doonations in lieu of flowers to Ballyheigue Sea Rescue or c/o Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue.
