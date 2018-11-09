Denis O Sullivan, Mountcollins, Co. Limerick

reposing at the Church of the Assumption, Mountcollins on Saturday from 5 to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Mountcollins Cemetery.
Latest News
Tarbert Theatre Players presenting a very topical play
Tarbert theatre Players are doing ‘The Honey Spike’ by Bryan MacMahon, a very topical story at the moment as it’s about a Traveller girl....
MEP Sean Kelly talks about Dry November
MEP Sean Kelly joined us on air today to talk about Dry November and why he himself is doing it. He has also written...
‘Mutton dressed as lamb’
Is the saying Mutton dressed as lamb an expression to be done away with? Stylist Orla Diffily is currently running courses giving style advice...
Why do we tolerate rudeness in shops?
A Female listener says she was made ‘feel like a piece of dirt’ by 3 different shop assistants on different days in the same...
Running and Art
Tina Reed from Killarney who combines her twin passions of running and art. She’s been selected to exhibit at the Art Source exhibition in...
Latest Sports
KDL Fixtures Update
Tonight’s a blank one on the KDL front.Tomorrow, youth teams line out in local and national matches.John O’Regan reports
Basketball Double For Tralee School Over Killarney Opposition
Southwest Boys LeagueU19s Mercy Mounthawk 77 St.Brendan’s Killarney 14U16s Mercy Mounthawk 61 St.Brendan’s Killarney 46
Kerry Victory At 4 Star Royal International Show
Kerry's Capt Brian Cournane and The Irish Sport Horse Penelope Cruz scored an impressive win in the $36,000 Brickenden Trophy at the four-star Royal...