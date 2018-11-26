Denis O Donnell, Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and ‘The Snug’, Dorset Street, Tralee

reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 1 to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to St. Mary’s Church, Lucan for 1pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Newcastle Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

