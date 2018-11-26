Denis O Donnell, Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and ‘The Snug’, Dorset Street, Tralee

reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 1 to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to St. Mary’s Church, Lucan for 1pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Newcastle Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.
Latest News
Tralee Gardai warn those who make bogus calls will be prosecuted
Tralee gardaí have warned that those who make bogus calls to the Gardaí and emergency services, can and will be prosecuted.This follows recent incidents...
Gardaí seek information following Fenit hit and run
Gardaí in Tralee are seeking the public's help, following a hit and run in Fenit in the early hours of yesterday morning.A Black Volkwagen...
Family of north Kerry farmer killed by teleporter say they will never recover
The family of a north Kerry man killed by another farmer has told a sentencing hearing they will never be able to come to...
Latest Sports
All-Ireland Semi-Final Spot For Kerry Basketball Side
Mercy Mounthawk Tralee are into the semi-finals of the Subway U15 Boys National Cup.In the Qualifying Group they beat Gael Colaiste Cork 42-33 before...
Munster Colleges Win For Kerry Outfit
Munster Colleges GAA U19 E Football Quarter Final Killorglin Community College 4-15 Desmond College Gortboy 1-9
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERNew Republic of Ireland under-21 manager Stephen Kenny says there's no issue with him waiting in the wings to take the senior job from...