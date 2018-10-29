Denis O’ Brien, New Street, and Mangerton View, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm on Tuesday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR