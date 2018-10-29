Denis O’ Brien, New Street, and Mangerton View, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm on Tuesday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery.
Latest News
Castleisland Coursing Feature Goes To Portobanus As Silent Wonder Takes All Age Bitch
The Island Cup has been won by Portobanus.It was the feature at the 3 day Castleisland coursing meeting.James O'Connor reports(picture is of All...
Sean McAuliffe, Knockdown, Athea, Co. Limerick and formerly of East Ewell, Surrey, England
Reposing at Kelly's Funeral Home, Athea on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Bartholomew's Church Athea for Requiem Mass on...
Lixnaw To Play Charleville In Munster Intermediate Hurling Semi-Final
Lixnaw are to play Charleville in the AIB Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship semi-final.Charleville have won the Final replay in Cork, by 15 points...
Monday Afternoon Local Soccer Results
FAI Youth Cup 1st Round Killarney Celtic 1-3 St Brendans Park Fc.Denny Youth League Tralee Dynamos 3-4 Rattoo Rovers.Daly’s SuperValu 13 Premier Killorglin 5-3 Park12’s Girls...
Monday Afternoon Local GAA Results
North Kerry Football Kieran Corridan Memorial Intermediate Cup, sponsored by South Of Ireland Waste Disposal Round 1 Tarbert B 0-9 St Senans B 0-10Jotty...
Latest Sports
