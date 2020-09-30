Denis Nolan, 34 St. Stephen’s Park, Castleisland.

A private family funeral will take place for Denis with his requiem mass at 11am on Friday morning in Castleisland Parish Church, followed by burial in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland. The mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****